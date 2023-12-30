How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Texas A&M is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 28th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 277th.
- The Aggies put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Panthers give up (79.1).
- Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 79.1 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged on the road (73.7).
- Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 on the road.
- In home games, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to when playing on the road (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-52
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
