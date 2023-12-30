If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Texas A&M-Commerce and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-Commerce's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 86

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce's best win this season came on November 20 in an 84-75 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The leading point-getter against Utah Tech was Mia Deck, who put up 18 points with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 248/RPI) on December 1

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on December 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-Commerce has drawn the 40th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lions' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

TAMUC has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.