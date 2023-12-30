Can we count on Texas A&M-CC to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 235

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-CC took down the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 26. The final score was 60-52. Tymberlin Criswell, as the leading scorer in the win over Texas State, dropped 17 points, while Alecia Westbrook was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 99th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Islanders' 18 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.

A&M-Corpus Christi has 18 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

