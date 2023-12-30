If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Texas A&M-CC and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 315

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Against the UTEP Miners on November 29, Texas A&M-CC secured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-63 road victory. Dian Wright-Forde, as the top point-getter in the victory over UTEP, amassed 17 points, while Tedrick Washington Jr. was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on December 15

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on December 9

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Islanders are 3-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC is facing the 200th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Islanders have 18 games left this year, including 16 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.

Corpus Christi's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

