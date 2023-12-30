The BYU Cougars (10-3) will visit the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 70.5 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 52.4 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

BYU has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 52.4 points.

TCU has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.

The Horned Frogs record 80.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 61.6 the Cougars allow.

TCU has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 61.6 points.

BYU has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Horned Frogs are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (37.0%).

The Cougars shoot 47.6% from the field, just 15.8% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145)

22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 59.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

TCU Schedule