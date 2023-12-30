Can we expect SMU to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 252

SMU's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, SMU took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in a 69-53 win on December 14. With 19 points, Tiara Young was the top scorer versus Louisiana Tech. Second on the team was Amirah Abdur-Rahim, with 16 points.

Next best wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 175/RPI) on November 6

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 239/RPI) on December 21

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 264/RPI) on November 14

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 284/RPI) on November 11

69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 314/RPI) on December 18

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), SMU is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), SMU is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

SMU has been handed the 128th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Mustangs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

SMU has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

