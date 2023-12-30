The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • Prairie View A&M has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.1% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
  • The Panthers score an average of 72.7 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than away (71.1).
  • At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 North American W 92-61 William J. Nicks Building
12/20/2023 @ Rice L 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ UTSA L 103-89 UTSA Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
1/6/2024 @ Grambling - Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
1/8/2024 @ Southern - F. G. Clark Center

