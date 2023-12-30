Navarro County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Navarro County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dawson ISD at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
