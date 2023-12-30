The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Spartans average are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores give up (70.8).
  • Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.
  • The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.
  • Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, putting up 70.6 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Spartans played better at home last year, ceding 61.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 away from home.
  • Michigan State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

