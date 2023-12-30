How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.
- The 76.4 points per game the Spartans average are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores give up (70.8).
- Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.
- The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.
- Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, putting up 70.6 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Spartans played better at home last year, ceding 61.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 away from home.
- Michigan State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.
- In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
