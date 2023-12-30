The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.

The 76.4 points per game the Spartans average are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores give up (70.8).

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.

The Sycamores put up an average of 88.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.

Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Michigan State performed better at home last season, putting up 70.6 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game away from home.

Defensively the Spartans played better at home last year, ceding 61.4 points per game, compared to 72.0 away from home.

Michigan State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.

In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule