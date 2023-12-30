How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
- The Golden Eagles average 78.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bluejays allow.
- Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
- The Bluejays average 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.3).
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.
- Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (70.6).
- Creighton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.