Can we expect Lamar to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 73

Lamar's best wins

Lamar defeated the No. 195-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Arlington Mavericks, 74-57, on November 10, which goes down as its best victory of the season. That signature win over UT Arlington included a team-best 15 points from Jacei Denley. T'Aaliyah Miner, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

61-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on December 30

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 231/RPI) on December 13

56-44 over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on November 22

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Lamar has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Lamar has been handed the 38th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Cardinals' 18 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

