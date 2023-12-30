When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Houston be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Houston's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

+2200 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 0-0 4 3 15

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston's best wins

Houston beat the Dayton Flyers (No. 9 in the RPI) in a 69-55 win on November 19 -- its best win of the season. Emanuel Sharp, as the leading scorer in the victory over Dayton, dropped 15 points, while LJ Cryer was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 18/RPI) on November 17

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 38/RPI) on December 16

79-44 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 24

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on December 1

72-37 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

The Cougars have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Houston is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Houston has been given the 94th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Houston's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.