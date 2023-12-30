What are Houston Christian's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Houston Christian's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Houston Christian ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 159

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian's best win

In its signature win of the season, Houston Christian beat the Wichita State Shockers in a 49-44 win on December 4. N'Denasija Collins led the offense against Wichita State, putting up 13 points. Next on the team was Kennedy Wilson with 10 points.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Houston Christian has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Houston Christian has to overcome the 17th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Huskies' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

Of HCU's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston Christian's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Houston Christian games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.