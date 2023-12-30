Dak Prescott vs. Jared Goff in Week 17: Cowboys vs. Lions Preview, Stats
Which team has the edge at the QB position when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) match up with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on December 30? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dak Prescott vs. Jared Goff Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Jared Goff
|15
|Games Played
|15
|68.4%
|Completion %
|67.7%
|3,892 (259.5)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,984 (265.6)
|30
|Touchdowns
|27
|7
|Interceptions
|10
|237 (15.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|21 (1.4)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Other Matchup Previews
Dak Prescott Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 283.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Lions Defensive Stats
- The Lions' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 355 points allowed (23.7 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,523 (234.9 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).
- Against the run, the Lions have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by allowing 90.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, Detroit ranks 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (68%) and 13th in third-down percentage allowed (37.7%).
Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Lions square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Jared Goff Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 253.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Cowboys Defensive Stats
- This year, the Lions are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, giving up 23.7 points per game (15th in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit ranks 23rd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 234.9, and it ranks 25th in passing TDs allowed (24).
- Against the run, the Lions are top-10 this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,359 total rushing yards allowed (90.6 allowed per game). They also rank 23rd in rushing TDs allowed (15).
- On defense, Detroit ranks 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 37.7%. It is 28th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.