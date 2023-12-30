The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) play the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Lions can be found below before they square off on Saturday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 5.5 52.5 -250 +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' outings this year have an average point total of 45.6, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've finished 10-1.

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Detroit Lions

The Lions have combined with their opponent to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Detroit has had an average of 46.6 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Lions have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Detroit has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.

Cowboys vs. Lions Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 30.1 2 19.1 5 45.6 4 15 Lions 27.5 5 23.7 24 46.6 8 15

Cowboys vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

In its past three games, Dallas has not gone over the total.

The Cowboys have scored 165 more points than their opponents this season (11 per game), and the Lions have scored 57 more points than their opponents (3.8 per game).

Lions

Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three contests.

In the Lions' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Cowboys have put up a total of 165 more points than their opponents this year (11 per game), and the Lions have outscored opponents by 57 points (3.8 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 44.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-6-0 6-1-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-7-0 5-2-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 46.6 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 10-5-0 4-3-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-5-0 5-2-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.