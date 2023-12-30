At AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions, beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Cowboys should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys rank sixth in total offense (366.2 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (299.7 yards allowed per game) this season. The Lions' offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 394.1 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 325.5 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.

Cowboys vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6) Under (53.5) Cowboys 28, Lions 22

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Dallas is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 6-point favorites this season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-2.

A total of eight out of 15 Dallas games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 7.9 higher than the average total in Cowboys games this season.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

In Detroit's 15 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Games involving the Lions this year have averaged 46.6 points per game, a 6.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 30.1 19.1 39.9 15.4 21.5 22.3 Detroit 27.5 23.7 30.6 21.9 24.8 25.3

