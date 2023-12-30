The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) will face off against the Detroit Lions (11-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Cowboys' upcoming game against the Lions, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Lions matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have had the lead eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Lions have led after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Lions have won the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Cowboys have won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 11 times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

In the Lions' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Cowboys vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys have been leading after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Lions have had the lead 12 times (10-2 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2) at the end of the first half.

2nd Half

The Cowboys have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.9 points on average in the second half.

Through 15 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

Rep the Cowboys or the Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.