Will CeeDee Lamb Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 17?
Will CeeDee Lamb cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.
Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Lamb's 1,424 yards receiving (94.9 per game) lead the Cowboys. He has 109 catches on 151 targets and nine TDs.
- Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in eight of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
- He has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).
CeeDee Lamb Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|4
|36
|1
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|7
|7
|117
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|14
|12
|158
|2
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|16
|11
|191
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|14
|11
|151
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|38
|1
|Week 12
|Commanders
|9
|4
|53
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|17
|12
|116
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|10
|6
|71
|1
|Week 15
|@Bills
|10
|7
|53
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|10
|6
|118
|1
