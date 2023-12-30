Saturday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bears took care of business in their most recent outing 73-50 against South Florida on Thursday.

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bears beat the No. 12 Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Longhorns are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the first-most victories.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 103) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 30

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 51.6 FG% Sarah Andrews: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (29-for-68) Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Bella Fontleroy: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears put up 84.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 53.1 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +347 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 31.5 points per game.

