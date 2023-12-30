The Auburn Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins meet for the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

On offense, Auburn ranks 89th in the FBS with 355.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 51st in total defense (361.5 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Maryland is putting up 29.6 points per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 48th in the FBS on defense (23.3 points allowed per game).

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream:

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (70th) 361.5 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (17th) 198.4 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (116th) 157.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (20th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn so far this season. He has 1,671 passing yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 125 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 865 yards on 146 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 33 receptions for 349 yards (29.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has caught 18 passes for 314 yards (26.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jay Fair has a total of 300 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 30 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has racked up 3,377 yards (281.4 ypg) while completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby is his team's leading rusher with 135 carries for 663 yards, or 55.3 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Hemby has also chipped in with 37 catches for 288 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has piled up 47 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones paces his squad with 747 receiving yards on 53 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tai Felton has put up a 723-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 48 passes on 77 targets.

Kaden Prather's 63 targets have resulted in 41 receptions for 609 yards and five touchdowns.

