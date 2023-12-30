The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 99th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.

Abilene Christian is 3-4 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).

The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home, and 78.0 away.

At home, Abilene Christian sinks 5.6 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.1%) than away (32.4%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule