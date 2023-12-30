The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
  • Abilene Christian is 4-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 99th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 75.8 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • Abilene Christian is 3-4 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).
  • The Wildcats give up 77.4 points per game at home, and 78.0 away.
  • At home, Abilene Christian sinks 5.6 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.1%) than away (32.4%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas L 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center
1/11/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

