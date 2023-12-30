Saturday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 77, Abilene Christian 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-6.4)

Western Kentucky (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Western Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 5-2-0, and Abilene Christian's is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hilltoppers are 2-5-0 and the Wildcats are 9-2-0.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats score 75.8 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and give up 75.2 (280th in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

The 33.8 rebounds per game Abilene Christian accumulates rank 289th in the nation, 4.4 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents collect.

Abilene Christian makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.9%.

Abilene Christian has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (301st in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (16th in college basketball).

