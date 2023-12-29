The Friday college basketball lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Stanford Cardinal playing the California Golden Bears.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Princeton Tigers vs. Vermont Catamounts

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
  • Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Princeton vs. Vermont

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colgate Raiders vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Costello Athletic Center
  • Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Colgate vs. UMass Lowell

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

  • TV: ACC Network X

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. UMBC Retrievers

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. UMBC

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Haas Pavilion
  • Location: Berkeley, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Haas Pavilion
  • Location: Berkeley, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal vs. California Golden Bears

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Haas Pavilion
  • Location: Berkeley, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center
  • Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Show Me Center
  • Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Southeast Missouri State

Wright State Raiders vs. Youngstown State Penguins

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Beeghly Center
  • Location: Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch Wright State vs. Youngstown State

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.