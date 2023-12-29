Tom Green County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Tom Green County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake View High School at Midland Classical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Midland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
