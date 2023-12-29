Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Nuggets on December 29, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Friday at Ball Arena.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: +162)
- The 32.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 31.1.
- He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- The 17.5 points Chet Holmgren has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Friday.
- His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- The 17.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (18.3).
- He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
- Williams has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.
- He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|13.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|0.5 (Over: -179)
- The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).
- He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- The 17.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.3).
- He has pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.