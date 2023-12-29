How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (23-10) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Player Props
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.7% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 45.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 18-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 30th.
- The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 110 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 110 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up more points per game at home (124.3) than away (117), but also give up more at home (116.3) than away (109.8).
- At home, Oklahoma City gives up 116.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.8.
- This year the Thunder are collecting more assists at home (26.6 per game) than on the road (24.8).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
