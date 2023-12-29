Thunder vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (23-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|231.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.
- Oklahoma City has a 234.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Oklahoma City has put together a 21-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
Thunder vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|12
|36.4%
|115.9
|237.2
|110
|223.6
|225.8
|Thunder
|17
|58.6%
|121.3
|237.2
|113.6
|223.6
|231.8
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over seven times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than on the road (.750, 9-3-0).
- The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 110 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110 points, Oklahoma City is 19-4 against the spread and 19-4 overall.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|21-8
|4-1
|18-11
|Nuggets
|15-18
|13-15
|14-19
Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Nuggets
|121.3
|115.9
|5
|13
|19-4
|13-5
|19-4
|15-3
|113.6
|110
|14
|3
|13-3
|14-15
|12-4
|21-8
