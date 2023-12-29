The Denver Nuggets (23-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 17 of 29 games this season.

Oklahoma City has a 234.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Oklahoma City has put together a 21-8-0 record against the spread.

The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 36.4% 115.9 237.2 110 223.6 225.8 Thunder 17 58.6% 121.3 237.2 113.6 223.6 231.8

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over seven times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than on the road (.750, 9-3-0).

The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 110 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110 points, Oklahoma City is 19-4 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Thunder and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 21-8 4-1 18-11 Nuggets 15-18 13-15 14-19

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Thunder Nuggets 121.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 19-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 19-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 13-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-15 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.