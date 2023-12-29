The Tarleton State Texans (8-4) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) at Gersten Pavilion on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -7.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 134.5 points.

Tarleton State's games this season have had an average of 133.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Tarleton State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Tarleton State has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-7-0 mark of Loyola Marymount.

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 7 58.3% 75.3 145.6 68.8 131.8 148.0 Tarleton State 3 33.3% 70.3 145.6 63.0 131.8 135.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans' 70.3 points per game are only 1.5 more points than the 68.8 the Lions allow.

Tarleton State is 1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 5-7-0 3-0 5-7-0 Tarleton State 5-4-0 2-2 4-5-0

Tarleton State vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount Tarleton State 13-3 Home Record 12-2 4-7 Away Record 2-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.