Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last action, had 36 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in a 129-120 win over the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.1 33.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.9 Assists 6.5 6.5 6.8 PRA -- 43.4 46.1 PR -- 36.9 39.3 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 24.6% of his team's total makes.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.7.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110 points per contest.

The Nuggets allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.8 per game, sixth in the league.

Allowing 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 37 25 6 8 0 0 2 10/29/2023 28 7 4 7 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.