SFA vs. New Orleans December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SFA vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chrishawn Christmas: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 23.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jah Short: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
SFA vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|191st
|74.5
|Points Scored
|80
|84th
|173rd
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|293rd
|190th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|38.4
|103rd
|164th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|158th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|268th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.5
|246th
|363rd
|17.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|149th
