The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Privateers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • SFA is 6-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Privateers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 'Jacks sit at 108th.
  • The 'Jacks score 77.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 76.3 the Privateers allow.
  • When SFA scores more than 76.3 points, it is 6-0.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • SFA averages 80.2 points per game in home games, compared to 76.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
  • The 'Jacks cede 64.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.3 in away games.
  • SFA is draining 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 27.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 9.8% points worse than it is averaging on the road (7.3, 37.2%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Wyoming L 78-70 Arena-Auditorium
12/19/2023 New Mexico State W 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 Paul Quinn W 115-58 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/29/2023 New Orleans - William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UT Arlington - William R. Johnson Coliseum

