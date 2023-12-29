Friday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) and New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

SFA vs. New Orleans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

SFA vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 80, New Orleans 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. New Orleans

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-13.1)

SFA (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

SFA has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while New Orleans' ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The 'Jacks have a 6-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Privateers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks average 77.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (138th in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

SFA ranks 109th in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

SFA hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The 'Jacks rank 247th in college basketball with 92.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

SFA and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The 'Jacks commit 17.6 per game (363rd in college basketball) and force 17.3 (fifth in college basketball action).

