The Denver Nuggets (23-10) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Thunder 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 3.5)

Thunder (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.8)

Nuggets (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Nuggets have covered less often than the Thunder this year, sporting an ATS record of 15-18-0, as opposed to the 21-8-0 mark of the Thunder.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (46.4%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (42.4% of the time) than Oklahoma City (62.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 21-8, while the Thunder are 6-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Thunder are fifth-best in the NBA offensively (121.3 points scored per game) and ranked 14th on defense (113.6 points allowed).

On the glass, Oklahoma City is third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.5 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.7 per game).

At 25.9 assists per game, the Thunder are 16th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Oklahoma City is fourth-best in the NBA in committing them (11.6 per game). And it is best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

The Thunder are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.