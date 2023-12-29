Can we expect Nils Lundkvist scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

