Maverick County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Maverick County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Maverick County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
C C Winn High School at Southwest High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
