The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 129-120 win versus the Knicks, Dort put up five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dort's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.1 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 16.3 17.6 PR -- 15 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Dort's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.7.

The Nuggets concede 110.0 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

The Nuggets give up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 26 13 4 2 2 0 0 10/29/2023 21 10 1 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.