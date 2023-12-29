Jalen Williams plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Williams, in his last game (December 27 win against the Knicks), produced 36 points.

Let's look at Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.3 19.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.5 PRA -- 25.8 26.1 PR -- 22.1 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Williams has made 6.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets allow 110 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 33 24 1 3 0 0 1 10/29/2023 28 13 3 5 0 1 0

