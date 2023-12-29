Hunt County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hunt County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hunt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville Christian High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
