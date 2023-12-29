Dallas County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Highlands School at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.