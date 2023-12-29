Bexar County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bexar County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mccollum High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C C Winn High School at Southwest High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.