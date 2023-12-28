The UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-2.5) 149.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

UTSA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Roadrunners games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Prairie View A&M has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

