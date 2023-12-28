Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 28
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas Tech
|-16.5
|140.5
Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in five of 10 games this season.
- The average total in Texas Tech's outings this year is 141.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Red Raiders have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Texas Tech has covered the spread less often than Sam Houston this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-6-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Sam Houston.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas Tech
|5
|50%
|75.7
|146.8
|65.5
|137.3
|137.4
|Sam Houston
|5
|41.7%
|71.1
|146.8
|71.8
|137.3
|139.2
Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends
- The Red Raiders put up only 3.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Bearkats allow (71.8).
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas Tech
|4-6-0
|2-2
|5-5-0
|Sam Houston
|6-6-0
|0-0
|7-5-0
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas Tech
|Sam Houston
|11-6
|Home Record
|12-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|11-6
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
