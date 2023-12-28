The No. 17 SMU Mustangs should win their game versus the Boston College Eagles at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 28, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

SMU vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-10) Over (47.5) SMU 36, Boston College 19

AAC Predictions This Week

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Mustangs' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

In games it is played as 10-point favorites or more, SMU has an ATS record of 6-2.

The Mustangs have played 12 games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 47.5, 10.3 points fewer than the average total in SMU games thus far this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 25.6% chance to win.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread.

In games they have played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Eagles' 12 games with a set total.

The average over/under for Boston College games this year is three more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Mustangs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.6 17.4 52.3 12.5 26 14 Boston College 25 29.5 24.9 31 25.2 27.4

