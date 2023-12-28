The SMU Mustangs will meet the Boston College Eagles in the Fenway Bowl. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is SMU vs. Boston College?

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 35, Boston College 20

SMU has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of nine times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Mustangs have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

Boston College has won three of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Eagles have been at least a +290 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-10.5)



SMU (-10.5) SMU has seven wins in 12 games versus the spread this year.

The Mustangs have been favored by 10.5 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

Boston College has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, nine of SMU's 13 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 47.5 points.

This season, nine of Boston College's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 47.5 is 18.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for SMU (40.6 points per game) and Boston College (25 points per game).

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57.3 58.1 Implied Total AVG 36.9 39.4 35.1 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-1 2-3-0 2-4-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.1 51.1 Implied Total AVG 29.8 30.6 28.6 ATS Record 4-8-0 1-6-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 0-3 3-2

