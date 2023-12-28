The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -16.5 140.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 140.5 points.

Sam Houston has a 142.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.

Sam Houston has gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Sam Houston has a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-6-0 mark from Texas Tech.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 5 50% 75.7 146.8 65.5 137.3 137.4 Sam Houston 5 41.7% 71.1 146.8 71.8 137.3 139.2

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Red Raiders give up (65.5).

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Sam Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 4-6-0 2-2 5-5-0 Sam Houston 6-6-0 0-0 7-5-0

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Sam Houston 11-6 Home Record 12-1 3-7 Away Record 11-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

