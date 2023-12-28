Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 14 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Stat Comparison
|UTSA Rank
|UTSA AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|80th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|70.6
|274th
|346th
|81.2
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|319th
|30th
|41.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|222nd
|45th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|103rd
|20th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|4.8
|345th
|138th
|14.2
|Assists
|9.2
|356th
|121st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.6
|309th
