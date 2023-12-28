Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Fort Bend County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

CHSA Home School at Fort Bend Christian Academy

Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 28

8:00 AM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Antonian College Preparatory High School at Fort Bend Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 28

12:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McDonogh 35 Senior High School at Ridge Point High School