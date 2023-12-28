Deaf Smith County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Deaf Smith County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caprock High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hereford High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.