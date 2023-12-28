If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Dallas County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 28

12:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Highlands School at Temple Christian School