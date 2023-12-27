Chet Holmgren is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) take on the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, MSG

BSOK, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder topped the Timberwolves on Tuesday, 129-106. Their top scorer was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34 6 9 2 1 0 Jalen Williams 21 1 3 0 2 4 Chet Holmgren 20 4 5 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.0 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Holmgren's numbers for the season are 17.3 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.0% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 4.0 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Julius Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 5.5 6.9 3.6 0.6 0.6 Chet Holmgren 16.2 7.9 2.4 0.5 3.7 1.2 Jalen Williams 18.0 3.8 3.7 1.1 0.5 1.4 Josh Giddey 9.8 5.3 4.2 0.8 0.2 1.2 Luguentz Dort 12.0 3.5 1.2 0.5 0.8 1.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.