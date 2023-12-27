Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - December 27
Chet Holmgren is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) take on the New York Knicks (17-12) at Paycom Center.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, MSG
Thunder's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Thunder topped the Timberwolves on Tuesday, 129-106. Their top scorer was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|34
|6
|9
|2
|1
|0
|Jalen Williams
|21
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Chet Holmgren
|20
|4
|5
|0
|1
|3
Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info
|Thunder vs Knicks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.0 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Holmgren's numbers for the season are 17.3 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.0% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 4.0 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field.
- Luguentz Dort is averaging 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31.5
|5.5
|6.9
|3.6
|0.6
|0.6
|Chet Holmgren
|16.2
|7.9
|2.4
|0.5
|3.7
|1.2
|Jalen Williams
|18.0
|3.8
|3.7
|1.1
|0.5
|1.4
|Josh Giddey
|9.8
|5.3
|4.2
|0.8
|0.2
|1.2
|Luguentz Dort
|12.0
|3.5
|1.2
|0.5
|0.8
|1.9
